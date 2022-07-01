Omanyala graces NOC-K’s event to mark Olympic Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Friday held an event to commemorate International Olympic day at Kasarani Stadium.

The annual event which is usually celebrated June 23 was chosen to mark the founding of the modern Olympic Games and was graced by NOC-K Executive Members Paurvi Rawal, Winnie Kamau, and Commission Members with close to 500.

This year’s celebration was anchored upon the theme “Together for a Peaceful World” which is relevant in Kenya’s context to maintain cohesiveness during this electioneering period.

Fastest man in Africa Ferdinand Omanyala, who graced the occasion emphasized the critical role athletes play in inspiring the nation towards positive growth.

Omanyala also shared insights on what it takes to become a great sportsperson, top of his list was the mindset of an individual.

“The most important thing for you as an athlete is to get your mindset right, set a goal then focus on getting to where you want and anything is possible,” said Omanyala.

Various Sports represented had the chance to showcase their skills during the event.

Boxing, basketball, karate, taekwondo, gymnastics, rugby, cycling, triathlon and break dance which was recently introduced to the Olympic Games schedule were represented.

Just recently, NOC-K carried out a peace event in Mt Elgon through a sports and peace program in partnership with the Arrows for Peace initiative of Irene Limika Foundation.

This is also in line with one of the major goals of the IOC which is to use Sport to foster and promote peaceful coexistence among people.