MYSA boss Munro awarded with Canada’s highest honour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) founder Robert ‘Bob’ Munro has been honored with the to the Order of Canada, the country’s highest honour.

Munro, who was born in Canada, but has been living in Kenya since 1985 was given the award in recognition of his exceptional work on environmental issues and sustainable development.

Munro worked as a United Nations Rapporteur for the first UN Conference on the Human Environment (UNCHE), held in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972.

He also served as a senior policy adviser for the 1987 World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED), which made sustainable development, a top local to global policy priority.

In addition to these initiatives, Munro helped create and then locate the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-HABITAT in Nairobi in the 1970s.

Munro is also well known for his community service, most notably his work as the founder of the MYSA, which was as established in 1987 as a community development organization in the slums of Nairobi.

MYSA soon became the global pioneer for the now worldwide movement on sport for development and peace with over 30,000 young boys and girls participating annually in the MYSA self-help youth sports and community service programmes which “Gives youth a sporting chance” on and off the field.

Munro is married to Ingrid and has five children, including three Kenyan sons. They also have six grandchildren located in two countries (Kenya and Sweden).

About the Order of Canada:

Canada’s greatest honour, the Order of Canada honours people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation.

Since its creation in 1967, Canada’s centennial year, more than 7,600 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. The contributions of these trailblazers are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to Canada.

