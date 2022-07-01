Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is set to join Manchester City on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld

Football

Man City sign German goalkeeper Ortega

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jul 1 – Stefan Ortega said he is living the dream after the German goalkeeper secured a move to Manchester City on Friday.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired and is expected to provide back-up to first-choice stopper Ederson.

“This is a fantastic move for me,” said Ortega.

“Manchester City are an amazing team – a squad with world-class quality in every area.

“To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the club’s success is a dream for me.”

Ortega is likely to take the place of American goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on loan in a bid to get more first team football ahead of the World Cup.

“This is a very good deal for City,” said City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain.

“Stefan has excellent pedigree – his career speaks for itself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience, and he will help us in our quest for more trophies.”

Ortega is City’s second signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League champions are also reportedly on the verge of buying England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved