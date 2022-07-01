Connect with us

Maurine Cherotich celebrating after winning the women's 5000m during the Athletics Kenya National Trials at Nyayo national Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Cherotich credits coach after securing ticket to World U20 showpiece

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – South Rift’s Maureen Cherotich says she couldn’t have stormed to victory at the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships slated for Cali, Colombia had it not been for her coach.

On a cold Friday morning at Nyayo National Stadium, the junior athlete clocked 15:14.26 to clinch the women’s 5000m title, ahead of Jane Ghati who returned 15:50.55 and Deborah Chemtai (16:10.01) in second and third respectively.

“I thank God for the win today and also to my coach. He is the one who came up with the strategy that enabled me to win today. It was a race I enjoyed very much,” Cherotich, who trains at Kabiyet athletics camp, said.

Women’s 5000m in action during the national trials at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

With a ticket on the plane to Cali already secured, Cherotich said she is now focused on attaining her dream of making the podium in Colombia where the biennial championships will be held.

“Last year, I competed at the national trials and finished sixth. This time I have won and made the team and so my ultimate objective is to perform well in Cali,” she said.

Cherotich further said she will be intensifying her training in the coming weeks, in time for the competition on August 2-6.

National Athletics Under-20 head coach Robert Ngiserei giving instructions at Nyayo National Stadium during the Trials. photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

