Tip off times for FIBA World Cup qualifiers adjusted to accommodate late comers Morans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – FIBA have adjusted the tip off times for the second leg of the first round qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in Egypt to accommodate the expected late arrival of Kenya’s team, the Morans.

Morans have just managed to get funding for their trip to Egypt after being bailed out by FIBA and are scheduled to depart the country Thursday night for the competition.

As thus, their first game against DR Congo which had been scheduled for 6pm has now been moved to 10:30pm (11:30pm EAT) on Friday, with the opening match between hosts Egypt and Senegal set to tip off at 8pm (9pm EAT).

The Kenya Basketball federation had written to FIBA informing them they would be unable to travel for the second leg of qualifiers due to lack of funds, after the government through the Ministry of Sports informed them they did not have money to fund their budget.

But, FIBA have now managed to secure them air tickets, though they are expected to repay at a later date. Kenya Morans’ Preston Bungei in action against Egypt. PHOTO/FIBA

“It has been a day of uncertainty on whether we are travelling or not. We have just been on standby the whole day but we now have a ray of hope and it is a delight. We will go there and give our best despite everything,” team captain Griffin Ligare told Capital Sport.

The team will travel with a lean squad of 10, which includes star shooting guard Tyler Okari who had initially said he was stepping away from the national team.

Okari missed the first round of qualifiers in Senegal where Kenya lost all its matches against DR Congo, Egypt and Senegal.

Also named in the team is Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukoto and Spain based Ronnie Gundo.

Thunder’s Sadat Gaya will take over coaching duties with head coach Cliff Owuor not part of the travelling team.

The Morans must win at least one match and reduce the deficit of a loss if any, for their hopes to move to the second qualification round. The top three teams in the group advance to the next round.

Judging by the first leg results in Senegal, Kenya will fancy their chances against the Congolese with the bouts against Egypt and Senegal set to be tough, having conceded a century against both in the first leg.