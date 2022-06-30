Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Corinthians and Boca Juniors played out a 0-0 draw in Sao Paulo in their third meeting in this season's Copa Libertadores

Football

Three Boca Juniors supporters arrested for racism, Nazi salute in Brazil

Published

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Jun 30 Three supporters of Argentine football giants Boca Juniors have been arrested in Brazil, accused of racism and making a Nazi salute during their team’s match away to Corinthians, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Two of the fans were arrested for a “racial slur” having allegedly directed monkey chants at Corinthian fans during Tuesday night’s Copa Libertadores last 16 clash.

The third fan was arrested for “racism” and “apology for crime” for having allegedly raised his arm in a Nazi salute.

Sao Paulo’s security ministry said in a statement that all three were “caught red-handed” at the Neo Quimica Arena in Brazil’s largest city and spent the night in police cells, where they remain.

The first two face between one and three years in prison if found guilty. Their bail was set at 20,000 reais ($3,850), the inspector in charge of the case told CNN Brasil.

The third fan, for whom no bail was granted, faces between three and six months in jail if found guilty.

Two months ago, another Boca fan was arrested in the same stadium for making monkey chants when the two sides met in the Libertadores group stage.

Boca were last week hit with a $100,000 fine by South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL for racism by their fans last month at their Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires in yet another match against Corinthians.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday night’s first leg ended goalless with the return in Buenos Aires next Tuesday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved