Kenya Under-20 sprinters Agnes Mulindi 400 hurdles-Elkana Kiprotich 400m Jonathan Wambua 200m Sylvester Simiyu 100m and Aolosine Kingetich 400m hurdle from left to right. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Kenya’s U20 coach Ngisirei hopeful more sprinters will qualify for Cali

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – National under 20 head coach Robert Ngisirei is keeping fingers crossed that more sprinters will qualify for the World Under 20 Championships during this weekend’s national trials at Nyayo Stadium.

Ngisirei said the country has so far qualified for the men’s 400m and 400m hurdles.

“We have two athletes who have qualified in the men’s 400m and 400m hurdles. We are hoping that we will have more sprinters qualifying by the time we are done on Saturday,” Ngisirei said.

He further revealed that Kenya has qualified enough athletes in the other disciplines albeit the final number to make the team to Cali, Colombia will only be known after the weekend.

“From the 800m races and upwards, we have more than enough qualifiers. At the moment, we can’t tell the number of athletes we will take because this time we are not the host country unlike last year when we were allowed to field athletes in every category,” he said.

Kenya’s Under-20 Athletics head coach Robert Ngisirei in training during the Nairobi World Under-20 Championships. Photo/WORLD ATHLETICS

Ngisirei was speaking on Thursday at Riadha House during a media briefing ahead of tomorrow’s trials.

The two-day event brings together approximately 400 junior athletes who will be fighting for a chance to make it to the plane to Cali for the August 2-6 global showpiece.

The winner in each category qualifies automatically whereas the second placed will be subject to a panel of selectors.

The trials will, however, not have hammer and pole vault on its roster.

