Fijian by birth, Kenyan by choice: Jone Kubu looking to make history with Kenya Simbas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Growing up as a kid in his native Navatuvula Village, Naitasiri in Fiji, Jone Kubu would have never imagined himself draping in the jersey of a different national team as an adult from a rugby-mad country.

But years down the line, the flyhalf has already made his debut for Kenya and is preparing for a shot at history, helping the country of his residence to its first ever Rugby World Cup.

“I never imagined myself being here and playing for Kenya. It is sheer hard work and dedication to the game that has brought me this far,” Kubu tells Capital Sports.

He adds; “Ever since I was in Primary School I have been a Kenya Sevens fan and every time they step on the pitch, I was always there behind them backing them up. I had never imagined I could play for Kenya in the near future.”

Kubur arrived in Kenya in 2015 as part of the Samurai team for the annual Safari Sevens and was part of a group of Fijian players signed by Kenya Cup side Kabras Sugar.

While his mates stayed for a year and left, Kubu had found a new love in Kenya and felt right at home. Six years down the line, he was handed his first ever call up to the Kenya Simbas team by coach Paul Odera, courtesy of a change in rules of eligibility by World Rugby. Jone Kubu in action for Kabras Sugar during a past Kenya Cup match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

According to Article 8:1 of the World Rugby Rules;

“A Player may only play for the senior fifteen-aside National Representative Team, the next senior fifteen-a-side National Representative Team and the senior National Representative Sevens Team of the Union of the country in which:

(a) he was born; or

(b) one parent or grandparent was born; or

(c) he has completed thirty six consecutive months of Residence immediately preceding the time of playing”

Having stayed in Kenya since 2015 and never played for the Fijian national teams, Kubu ticked rule number (c) and was eligible to turn out for the Simbas. Kenya Simbas Jone Kubu makes a pass during a training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

He played for the 15s side and also received some few call ups with the sevens, but it was in the longer version of the game that he found a home and coach Odera was more than glad to welcome him and make him an integral part of his game.

“He is a very intelligent, hard working yet humble player. He is a player who even before receiving the ball has already read three or four scenarios in which he can play out and he offers us a lot of threat in attack,” noted coach Odera.

“I had been around for a while and I was already qualified to play for Kenya and when the opportunity came up I decided why not, and I grabbed the chance,” Kubu explains.

The Fijian has turned out to be an integral part of coach Odera’s side and his prowess on the kicks has brought in a whole new dimension to the Simbas side. Kenyan to the core: Jone Kubu during a training session with the Kenya Simbas. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Kubu has enjoyed being with the Kenyan lads since making his debut last July at the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

“It has been a really good experience blending in with the guys in Nairobi and I have really enjoyed my time with the team. It has been a memorable year,” he notes.

And now. Kubu is part of a team that is currently in Marseille, France, seeking to make history by qualifying to the Rugby World Cup for the first time in history.

“This is massive for me. I have been talking to some of the guys and I just realized that this is the first time ever I am playing in the World Cup qualifiers. Coming exactly one year after my debut is a massive achievement for myself,” the soft spoken and ridiculously humble Kubu says.

Jone Kubu shares a joke during a Kenya Simbas training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

And now, he wants to give in his all and push Kenya to history.

“As at now, I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I just want to go there and perform as usual and give my best and see how the results go,” he said.

Kubu Adds; “Playing in the World Cup is something that most boys growing up in the sport wanted to be and to play in the World Cup is something that no one else can ever take away from me. Those kinds of memories are going to be with me for the rest of my life.”