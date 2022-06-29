Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

British boxer Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is set to face YouTube celebrity Jake Paul on August 6

Boxing

Tommy Fury denied entry to USA by Homeland Security

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 29British boxer Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has been denied entry into the United States before a press conference to preview his forthcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is set to face YouTube celebrity Paul on August 6.

The 23-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, recorded on Monday evening, where he explained his application to enter the United States had been rejected.

“So I just want to come on here and set the record straight before anybody else tries to, me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out,” he said.

“As soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a Homeland Security officer that was there, that my ESTA has been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.

“I can stand here and say I have done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA.

“I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue why they will not allow me to travel today and neither does any of my team or my lawyers.

“So now I’m having to go to the embassies and all this sort of stuff, trying to resolve it and I’m in the middle of training, guys, I don’t know why this has happened today – it is a massive shock to me and my whole team.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The issue casts doubt on the rearranged bout, set for Madison Square Garden in August, after a rib injury had seen Fury pull out of their scheduled fight last December.

It was claimed earlier this month that Tyson Fury had also been denied access to the United States over alleged links to alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan, although the WBC world heavyweight champion has distanced himself from those connections.

Paul responded to the news on Twitter, saying: “Tommy, no matter how hard you try to get out of this fight, I’m going to do everything in my power to not let you weasel your way out.

“My team and my partners have made it clear the steps you need to take to solve your latest excuse.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved