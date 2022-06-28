After troubled Anfield spell, Minamino leaves Liverpool for Ligue 1 club Monaco

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jun 28 – Japan forward Takumi Minamino has completed his move from Liverpool to Monaco, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the principality side, for a reported fee of 15 million euros ($15.8 million) with a potential three million euros in add-ons.
“It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco,” Minamino said.
“I am very happy to be part of this very exciting project, at a club with a great tradition and among the most recognised in Ligue 1.
“I’m looking forward to… doing everything I can to help the team.”
Minamino, who joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020, scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and was the Reds’ top-scorer in both their FA Cup and League Cup-winning campaigns.
He also won a Premier League winner’s medal in his first year at Anfield.
But he only made 55 appearances for Liverpool in two and a half years, spending the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Southampton.
“I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
“Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that.
“His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches.
“He made us better each and every day he was with us -– not just in the games he played in but every single session in training.”
Minamino, who has scored 17 goals in 42 international matches, joins a Monaco side who will start their upcoming season in the Champions League qualifying third round.