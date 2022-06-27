This is why Simbas coach Paul Odera needs your help

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera has launched a personal appeal to well wishers to help the team successfully honor their Rugby Africa World Cup qualification tournament in France.

Shujaa are scheduled to travel to France on Tuesday night ahead of the tournament, but the team has been rocked with financial difficulty to offset their Sh10mn budget.

They had asked for funds from the Ministry of Sports, but were told the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund had depleted its budget and would not be in a position to finance their trip.

Odera has now launched an appeal targeting at least 10,000 Simbas fans and friends who will continute at least Sh1,000 to get into the team’s kitty as they seek a first ever qualification to the Rugby World Cup.

“Thank you to all those who have given so far. I appeal to ten thousand Kenyans and supporters to give Sh1,000, 9$, 8 €, 7£ to get the Simbas over the line. The boys need you!!” the tactician stated.

The Simbas play their opening match against Uganda on July 2 and a win will swing them into the semi-finals of the African qualifiers.

The team has been training together for the past two months and Coach Odera last Friday named his final 28-man squad for the tournament.