Kenya Morans stretch begging bowls to honor World Cup qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The national men’s basketball team Kenya Morans have stretched out their begging bowls, asking for financial help to aid them travel to Egypt for the qualifiers for next year’s World Cup.

The team says it currently does not have financial muscle to finance the trip to Alexandria, Egypt, where they are scheduled to play the return phase of the second round of qualification matches.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Sports addressed to the Kenya Basketball Federation, the Morans were told there is currently no money in government coffers to help them travel for the Qualifiers.

The Morans are scheduled to travel to Alexandria at the end of the month for Group D matches against Senegal, DR Congo and hosts Egypt.

“Missing out on this Championship would mean Kenya would face sanctions from the International Basketball body (FIBA) as players had already been registered and fixtures set. It would also mean that the country would face bans from international basketball activities which will be detrimental to the sport in Kenya which had gained tremendous ground in the last four years,” a statement from the Morans read.

Kenya played in the first round of qualification matches in February in Dakar, Senegal but lost all their matches.

They however stand a chance heading to Alexandria, as two wins in three matches will see them seal a place in the final round of qualification matches.

The team had hopes of building on from their heroic run at the 2020 FIBA AfroCan in Mali where they reached the final.