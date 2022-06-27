Connect with us

Defiant sprint darling Sha’Carri Richardson eyes Diamond League after missing Worlds

EUGENE, United States, Jun 27Sha’Carri Richardson’s confidence wasn’t enough to carry her to a US World Championships team berth but the rising sprint star vowed her season isn’t over.

“We are not done, baby,” Richardson said Sunday after she failed to make it to the 200m final at the US World Championships trials in Eugene.

Two days earlier, she had shockingly failed to advance from the first round of her preferred event, the 100m.

It’s the latest setback for the talented 22-year-old Texan, who won the 100m at the US Olympic trials last year only to miss the Tokyo Games after she was suspended for 30 days for a positive test for marijuana.

But Richardson said there was plenty left to accomplish in 2022.

“That girl not going to be at Worlds, as we know,” she said. “This season is not done. Overseas — I will definitely bring some Texas drift to over the water.”

Richardson had tuned up for the US meet with a runner-up finish to Aleia Hobbs in the 100m at the New York Grand Prix, bouncing back to win the 200m.

“I would describe this season as part of my journey, and that my journey is a long walk that is not over, no matter critics, no matter media, no matter the flesh involved,” she said. “My journey is mine and I’m so excited to keep walking it.”

Those reflective comments came after Richardson took media to task for what she called a lack of respect.

“I’m coming to speak, not just on my behalf but on all athletes’ behalves, that when you guys do interviews, y’all should respect athletes more,” said Richardson, who had spurned reporters after her races but returned after the meet ended to deliver her broadside.

“Y’all should understand whether they’re coming from winning, whether they’re losing, whatever the case may be.”

