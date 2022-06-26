Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 200 at the New York Grand Prix on June 12

Football

World champ Lyles bouncing back from Covid bout

Published

EUGENE, United States, Jun 25World 200m champion Noah Lyles clocked 19.95sec to top the qualifying times at the US trials on Saturday, and said he was rebounding nicely from a bout with Covid.

Lyles revealed he learned after his race win in New York in 19.61sec on June 12 that he had coronavirus.

He said he’d tested negative before travelling to New York and put the chills he’d felt during the meeting down to fluctuating temperatures on a sometimes cloudy day.

It wasn’t until after the race he realized his muscle soreness and fatigue were symptoms of illness.

He missed about five days of training, but said he didn’t think that would be much of a hiccup.

“To be honest I’m so in shape I’m not too worried about it,” Lyles said.

“I’m hoping for a Devon Effect — you know, catch Covid, run third best time ever ….” added Lyles, a reference to American Devon Allen’s scorching 110m hurdles win in 12.84sec in New York.

Lyles has a bye into worlds as the reigning champion. He said he planned to run through Sunday’s final this weekend, depending on how his body responds to the rounds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Me and my coach are taking it race by race,” Lyles said. “He says if anything is looking abnormal we’re pulling out. I said I’ll make that deal with you because I want to feel the best when I go to Worlds.”

On Saturday he said it was mission accomplished with a sub-20 first round.

“Got my first part of the puzzle down,” Lyles said.

Erriyon Knighton, who owns the fastest time in the world this year with a 19.49 in Baton Rouge in May, was second-fastest in the heats in 20.80.

Reigning 100m world champion Christian Coleman advanced to the semis with a time of 20.13 but said he still wasn’t sure if he’d pursue a 100-200 double at worlds, which will be held July 15-24 on the same Hayward Field track in Eugene hosting this weeks national championships.

Fred Kerley, who dazzled with a 9.76sec semi on the way to winning the 100m on Friday, booked his 200m semi-final spot with a time of 20.29.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved