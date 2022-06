NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 26 – Singh Rai was the top Kenyan driver in WRC2 category and 12th overall as the grueling 2022 WRC Safari Rally culminated in Naivasha.

Aakif Virani, was the second Kenyan and 15th overall in a category that was won by Polish driver Kajetan Kajetanowic who maintained a solid lead from the opening day.