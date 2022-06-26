Rovanperä rocks ‘Vasha’ with maiden WRC Safari Rally title

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 26 – FIA World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanperä clinched the 2022 WRC Safari Rally title on Sunday to finish off what for his father Harri failed to achieve in 2002.

Rovanperä senior finished second in the 2002 edition of Safari Rally, behind the late Colin McRae thus failing to conquer the fable Kenyan fixture.

But his son, the 21-year old Finn, sublimely cleared the challenging Kenyan gravel with zest and vigor.

His run on the Friday fesh fesh sections and the Sleeping Warrior mud treated spectators to some exhilarating displays of rallying artistry.

-Developing story-