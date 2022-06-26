Connect with us

Marcell Jacobs celebrates after winning the final of the men's 100m at the Italian Athletics Championships

Athletics

Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs recovers from sickness and injury to win Italian 100m title

Published

RIETI, Italy, Jun 25 Reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs continued his preparations for next month’s world championships by winning the Italian men’s 100 metres title on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was not at his best but took victory in 10.12 seconds, four hundredths of a second quicker than second-placed Chituru Ali, after posting 10.17sec in the heats.

Jacobs, who also won the world 60m indoor title earlier this year, only ran his first two 100m races of the season last month in Savona.

“It was useful to resume competition,” he told RAI Sport on Saturday.

“I’m not yet able to manage a complete 100m, especially with two races in an hour. In training I had to do everything at a moderate pace.

“So it was more difficult to manage at a high intensity. In the closing stages, I had a little more trouble and decided to hold back a little to avoid any fitness problems.”

Jacobs is scheduled to run in Stockholm next Thursday before flying to the worlds which get underway in American city Eugene on July 15.

There, he will lock horns again with reigning world champion Christian Coleman, who he beat to the indoor title in Belgrade in March.

