Behind the lens: WRC Safari Rally Day 3

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 25 – “Form ni Vasha this weekend”, for the past three-days the WRC Safari Rally has been trending, and indeed rally enthusiasts lived up to their words as they thronged the lake side town. This is how it went down in pictures;

Photo/WRC SAFARI RALLY

Ongole beef sponsored Jasmeet Chana National Group N champion

Ongole beef sponsored Jasmeet Chana National Group N champion