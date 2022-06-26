Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wales forward Gareth Bale

Football

Bale heading to MLS with LAFC move: reports

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jun 25Wales captain Gareth Bale is set to join Los Angeles FC following his departure from Real Madrid, reports in Britain and the US said on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Times, citing a Major League Soccer source with knowledge of the deal said the 32-year-old star will be eligible to play for LAFC from July 1. The Times said confirmation of Bale’s signing will be announced “within a few days.”

ESPN meanwhile reported that Bale will fly to Los Angeles at the end of next week to sign a deal which runs to the end of this season, with an option for an additional year.

Bale was once the world’s most expensive player and has spent the last eight seasons with Real Madrid, winning three domestic championships and five Champions League titles.

The Welshman has scored 139 goals in his club career with 39 goals in 106 internationals for Wales.

Bale played a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for this year’s World Cup, where they will face the United States, England and Iran in the first round in Qatar.

It marks the first time Wales have qualifed for the tournament since the 1958 finals.

Bale’s signing comes as LAFC bid to build on a strong start to the MLS season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The California club lead the Western Conference standings with 30 points from 15 games.

Bale will be the second high-profile international signing the club has made in recent weeks. Former Juventus and Italy international Giorgio Chiellini joined the club earlier this month.

News of Bale’s decision to head to Major League Soccer comes just days after reports in Britain indicated he was in talks with Cardiff over a possible move.

His former club Tottenham and Newcastle were also mooted as possible destinations.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved