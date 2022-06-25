“Vasha” rally antics; It’s in the DNA of spectators

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – The DNA of the avid Rally fan is yet to be investigated, but the little we know is that they are a “special breed.”

They brave the cold of early ‘Naivasha Mornings,’ the midday heat and the dust form the floor of the Rift Valley to catch a glimpse of the WRC Safari Rally.

Armed with all sorts of ‘little luxuries, from camping seats, small umbrella to those die hard with awnings, gazebos, they perch themselves strategically to get the best point to catch all the rally action and dust that comes along with it.

They will be up before the ‘rooster crows’ and will be back way past their usual bedtime. Spectators cheering on local drivers during the WRC Safari Rally 2022. Photo/WRC Safari Rally 2022

When the network allows, they will be seen watching the rally action off the WRC + App.

As soon as a vehicle hits a rock and leaves behind any debree they will wait for a safe opportunity to grab a “small souvenir.”

Interestingly enough, yesterday a group of fans collected a bumper of Ott Tanak, to keep for memories. Spectators enjoying themselves at a stage of the WRC Safari Rally 2022. Photo/WRC SAFARI RALLY

One took the plate number, the other took the bumper. As they were walking away with their ‘souvenirs’ another fan stepped up and offered to buy it off them.

After a bit of a giggle, the kids walked away with their number plates but the bumper found a new owner.

When asked what he would do with it, the ‘new fan said “I will hang it in my sitting room.”

A few Ugandans we met in the Kedong stage were of the same opinion, “I am taking this back to Kampala, back home. It’s the only proof I had that I have seen and own a piece of a WRC car.”

A few “boxes” away a group of Kenyan fans convinced a Maasai herder to sell them one of his goats, and after parting with ‘small fortune’ ( Kshs. 10,000) he slaughtered and roasted it for them as they sipped on a few drinks preferably enjoyed by adults.

The FIA E-Safety Delegate David Ryan said that it is the same the world over.

His experience in Spain was the same as the rally fans would watch the rally all day and party all night.

The scenario is much the same and the town of ‘Red Roses’ is turning red as Rally fans from around the world, party, eat drink and watch more rally action through the four-day 2022 WRC Safari Rally.

A look through the various sections over the last few days will show rally fans, old and young, families with more than three generations, people with no clue what going on and are here for the party.

Rally crews, mechanics, the media, working crew and many others have thronged the stages to get a glimpse of the biggest motoring event on the African Continent and probably the toughest rally in the world. We call it, the Great Kenyan Experience in Africa.