Teenager Wanyonyi recovers from lane mistake to clinch 800m Worlds ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Coming into the final day of Team Kenya trials for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, 17-year old Emmanuel Wanyonyi was the man on form in the 800m, but, the World Under-20 Champion from last year, almost missed out on qualification due to a poor lane decision.

Wanyonyi found himself boxed out from the inner lane after the bell and he was forced to run from outside, meaning he had to work extra hard to recover and earn qualification.

Ultimately, he dug deep into his energy reserves at the home stretch to come home second, clocking 1min 44.01secs, behind reigning Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal who stopped the clock in a time of 1mins, 43.54secs.

“That is what almost cost me because I did not get into the inner lane quick enough and in trials, it is a battle. Everyone is fighting for a place in the team and no one wants to give you space. Even my coach (Janeth Jepkosgei) told me about that mistake but I am glad I managed to qualify,” said the teenager. Wycliffe Kinyamal battles to win the men’s 800m at the National Trials as Emmanuel Wanyonyi storms into second. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He however hopes not to do the same at both the Worlds and Commonwealth Games where he wants to clinch at least a medal in both.

“Athletics is about experience and this is something you gather as you go. There are some painful lessons but the best thing is to learn. I want to keep working hard to ensure that I try to improve especially with speed in the final kick,” he added.

Among thoise who missed out on a place in Team Kenya for both the Worlds and Commonwealth Games included Olympic medalist ferguson Rotich who finished 11th as well as USA based Michael Saruni who was ninth.

World U20 Silver Medalist Noah Kibet who led the race up to the home stretch steamed off and finished eighth.

At the same time, an athlete who also pulled the same feat as Wanyonyi was Kibiwott Kandie in the men’s 10,000m.

Kibiwott Kandie after winning the 10,000m race at the National trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The 26-year old had played second fiddle for most parts of the race, sticking behind the leading pack. But at the bell, he showed some good afterburners to sprint away from sixth to the lead, getting to power home in a time of 27mins, 33.57secs.

He managed to edge out Stanley Waithaka from the lead, the latter coming home second in 27mins, 34.01secs. Daniel Mateiko was third in 27mins, 34.62secs.

Commonwealth Games 5,000m bronze medalist Edward Zakayo was fourth in 27mins, 38.07secs.

“I am glad that I managed to get the win. In these long distance races what matters most is usually the last 300m and that was my tactic today to run calmly then attack in the final parts of the race. It worked very well and I am pleased to have achieved first place,” he said after the race.