Reprieve for AFC Leopards as they secure bumper sponsorship

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – After a period of tough financial strains, FKF Premier League giants AFC Leopards have received a major boost after Spotika announced their sponsorship pledge to the club worth Sh60mn.

The deal with the Kenyan giants that is subject to completion of regulatory processes will come into effect when the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season kicks off.

Being among the fastest growing site, Spotika’s top priority is to support Kenyan football with an aim to bring more engagement and excitement together with AFC Leopards in the near future. Spotika aims to be a reliable partner with strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football.

The Company has pledged to lead in the transformation into the biggest club in Kenyan Football.

“As they say a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step, the successful patnership story of Spotika- Ingwe starts today. Together forward with strength as the AFC Leopards motto” OBULALA NA AMANI,” said Spotika.

Leopards are set to hold elections on Sunday and once the new office bearers are clear, then they will engage in deeper talks.

“In partnership with the club, we shall also build a state of art stadia that meets the international FIFA standards, this shall work as a source of income for the club as well as an incubation center for young talents across the country,” a statement from the company stated.

