Plenty doubles as Athletics Kenya names World Champs, Commonwealth Games teams

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Athletics Kenya has named a strong team that heads out to the World Championships in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with plenty of athletes doubling in both events.

Athletics Kenya had said they will select an almost similar team to both Championships to ensure the country is strongly represented.

“Previously we would take the top three to the World Championships then maybe four and five to the Commonwealth Games but we wanted a very strong team in both events. The same team that will be in Oregon will head to Birmingham,” said Barnaba Korir, an Athletics Kenya Committee Member.

He added; “We will have the entire team camp together in a bubble before the leave.”

While most will double in the two events, there will also be cases of athletes doing the ‘double double’, competing in two events at the Worlds and Commonweal Games. Mary Moraa celebrates after winning the 400m in a new National record. PHOTO/ Timothy Olobulu

Mary Moraa will do both the 400m and 800m at the Worlds and Commonwealth Games, same as Emmanuel Korir who will do the same events twice.

There are also athletes who have selected to do the Worlds and bypass the Commonwealth Games.

Faith Kipyegon will only concentrate on the 1500m race at the World Championships. At the Trials, she only ran the 800m and finished second which gave her a ticket to the Commonwealth Games, but she has not been selected in the team.

She did not have to compete in the 1500m at the Trials as being a Diamond League champion, she had a wildcard already.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the same time, Hellen Obiri will double in the 5,000m and 10,000m in Oregon, but will not compete in Birmingham. The 33-year old is the reigning 5,000m World Champion and has a Wild card.

She won the women’s 10,000m at the Trials and attained World Championship qualification time, and was also eligible for Commonwealth. Ferdinand Omanyala and Samwel Imeta will both represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/ Timothy Olobulu

Ferdinand Omanyala will also headline Kenya’s team to the Commonwealth Games as he won the trials and will be accompanied by Samwel Imeta who came second. The latter however did not attain World Championship qualification time like Omanyala.

USA based 400m Hurdler Moitalel Mpoke will also not compete at the Commonwealth Games and will only be at the Worlds. Kenya’s representative in Birmingham will be Wiseman Were.

At the same time, World Under-20 Champion steeplechase champion Amos Serem and 10,000m winner Kibiwott Kandie who both won their races will not be in the World Championships team due to strict Anti-Doping rules but have been included in the team to Birmingham.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM The Kenyan team for the World Championships poses with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and AK boss Jackson Tuwei. PHOTO/ Timothy Olobulu

Men

100m – Ferdinand Omanyala

400m – Emmanuel Korir

400mH – Moitalel Mpoke

800m – Emmanuel Korir, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Cornelius Tuwei

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1,500m – Timothy Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang, Kumari Taki, Charles Simotwo

3,000m Steeplechase – Conseslus Kipruto, Abraham Kibiwott, Leonard Bett, Benjamin Kigen

5,000m – Nicholas Kimeli, Jacob Krop, Daniel Simiu

10,000m – Stanley Waithaka, Daniel Mateiko, Rodgers Kwemoi

20km Walk – Samuel Gathimba

Marathon – Barnaba Kiptum, Geoffrey Kamworor, Lawrence Cherono

Women

400m – Mary Moraa

800m – Mary Moraa, Naomi Korir, Jarinter Mawia

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1,500m – Faith Kipyegon, Winnie Chebet, Edinah Jebitok, Judy Kiyeng

3000m Steeplechase – Beatrice Chepkoech, Jackline Chepkoech, Celliphine Chespol, Purity Kirui

5,000m – Hellen Obiri, Beatrice Chebet, Margaret Chelimo, Gloria Kite

10,000m – Hellen Obiri, Sheila Chepkurui, Margaret Chelimo

20km Walk – Emily Ngii

Marathon – Ruth Chepngetich, Peres Jepchirchir, Angela Tanui, Judith Jeptum

COMMONWEALTH GAMES TEAM The Kenyan team to the Commonwealth Games

Men

100m – Ferdinand Omanyala, Samuel Imeta

200m – Mike Mokamba. Dan Kiviasi

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

400m – Emmanuel Korir, Boniface Mweresa

400mH – Wiseman Were

800m – Wycliffe Kinyamal, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Elias Ngeny

1,500m – Timothy Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang, Kumari Taki

3,000m steeplechase – Amos Serem, Conseslus Kipruto, Abraham Kibiwott, Amos Kirui (Reserve)

5,000m – Nicholas Kimeli, Jacob Krop, Cornelius Kemboi

10,000m – Kibiwot Kandie, Edward Zakayo, Daniel Simiu

10km Walk – Samuel Gathimba

Javelin – Julius Yego

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Marathon -Philemon Kacheran, Erick Kiptanui, Jonathan Korir, Michael Githae (Reserve)

Women

100m – Maximila Imali

200m -Maximila Imali

400m -Mary Moraa, Veronica Mutua

800m -Mary Moraa, Jarinter Mawia

1500m – Winnie Chebet, Edinah Jebitok

3,000m steeplechase – Jackline Chepkoech, Celliphine Chespol, Purity Kirui (Reserve)

5,000m – Selah Jepleting, Beatrice Chebet

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10,000m – Sheila Chepkurui, Irene Cheptai

10km Walk – Emily Ngii

Marathon – Margaret Wangari, Stella Barsosio, Maureen Chepkemoi, Purity Changwony (Reserve)