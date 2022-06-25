Omanyala battles strong headwind to ease to 100m win as on-form Moraa sets new 400m record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Despite strong headwinds that curtailed his speed, African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala did just but enough to win the Kenyan trials and qualify for both the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games next month.

Omanyala timed 10.03secs, just within the 10.05secs World Championship qualification mark. However, that did not matter much as he had already attained the time, having clocked 9.85secs earlier in the season.

“The winds were very strong and so it was a bit hard to dip under 10 seconds because that was my target. But those are some of the challenges you get in a race so you always have to be ready for anything,” Omanyala said.

He added; “But I am happy I have managed to get into the Commonwealth team and we start preparing to do well.” Ferdinand Omanyala cruises to victory in the 100m race at the Athletics Kenya Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

After one false start claimed Hebson Ochieng as a casualty, the athletes were off to a smooth sail on the second attempt with Omanyala stepping on the pedal with a good punch on the final 50m.

Samuel Imeta came home second in 10.25secs which was outside the World Championship qualification mark but was enough to get him into the Commonwealth Games team.

Meanwhile, Maxmilla Imali managed to earn a ticket for the Commonwealth Games team afterwinning the corresponding women’s race in 11.19secs.

At the same time Mary Moraa seems to be enjoying her weekend. Just a day after setting a new Personal best, the World Under-18 Silver medalist crushed the National 400m record after storming to victory in 50.84secs. Mary Moraa celebrates after winning the 400m final at the Athletics Kenya National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The time was not only enough to lower Hellen Syombua’s 51.09 national mark but was enough to get her a ticket to the World Championships whose qualification mark is 51.35secs.

It now means she will double at both the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

“I am really happy to have not only picked the record but also qualified in both events. I am pleased and hopefully I will do well,” Moraa said.

Before switching to the 800m race which has now become her specialty, Moraa was a 400m athlete and won the World Under-18 silver in 2017 while competing in the event.