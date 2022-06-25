Kipsang edges out Cheruiyot in thrilling sprint finish as Chepkoech rules steeple

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Man on form Abel Kipsang beat reigning World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot in an epic sprint finish to clinch the 1500m victory at the National Trials for the Worlds and Commonwealth Games.

Kipsang who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics put up a superb sprint to edge out Cheruiyot in the final 50m and take victory to earn a place in Kenya’s team for the Worlds and Commonwealth Games.

Cheruiyot is already qualified for the Worlds by virtue of being the holder and only competed at the trials to test his body after a spell of injuries slowed down his build up.

Kipsang clocke 3mins, 34.55secs to win the race while Cheruiyot timed 3mins 34.59secs in second as Kumari Taki came in a very close third with a time of 3mind, 34.73secs.

“I am delighted to have won today, It was a very tough race against tough opponents but the most important is to get that ticket to the World Championships,” said Kipsang after the race. Abel Kipsang edges out Timothy Cheruiyot and Kumari Taki in the final of the men’s 1500m at the National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Cheruiyot who finished fifth at the National Championships last month was delighted to have put on a strong show and believes he is ready to defend his title in Oregon.

“I wanted to see how I would respond and that is why I decided to come for the trials. I am happy with how I am feeling and I have so much strength. I will now just need to do a bit of speedwork and endurance to prepare for the world championships,” said Cheruiyot.

The lanky world beater had started off well and stuck to the leading pack in a closely knit group. With two laps to go, the field began to break down but still, about seven athletes hurdled together at the front, Cheruiyot leading.

At the first bend after the bell, he began to pull away with his galloping feet creating some distance between him and Kipsang in second as well as Taki.

However, Kipsang who has a stronger finishing kick pumped up the pace at the home stretch and moved away, Cheruiyot responding to the kick in kind and Taki following in tow.

It was Kipsang who would dip into the line first to secure a ticket for both the Worlds and Commonwealth Games. Jackline Chepkoech crosses the finish line to win the women’s steeplechase at the National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, World Under-20 Champion Jackline Chepkoech put daylight between herself and the opposition as she dominated the women’s steeplechase, winning in a time of 9mins, 21.84 seconds while Cleiphine Chespol was second in 9mins, 32.50secs.

Chepkoech and Chespol ran side by side for most of the race, but with two laps to go, the recently crowned Junior champion kicked away to open a gap of almost 100m.

Purity Kirui was third in 9mins, 36.39secs.

Reigning World Champion Beatrice Chepkoech who already has a wild card by virtue of being the defending champion elected not to run at the trials.

In the women’s 5,000m, Selah Jepleting put up a superb performance to win the race in 15mins, 05.24secs in a dominant performance while Beatrice Chebet was second in 15mins, 07.74secs.