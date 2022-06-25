Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KINGSTON, Jamaica) (AFP), Jun 25 – Shericka Jackson upset Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to power to victory in the women’s 100m at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston on Friday.

Jackson took advantage of the absence of in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to storm to victory in 10.77sec and claim her first national title.

The women’s 100m final got under way after technical problems delayed the start. However Jackson brushed off the disruption and powered her way to a convincing win.

Kemba Nelson was second in a time of 10.89sec while two-time Olympic 100m champion Thompson-Herah was third in 10.89sec, never recovering after a slow start.

Fraser-Pryce meanwhile was a no-show for the final despite clocking a scorching 10.70sec in Thursday’s heats.

Reigning world champion Fraser-Pryce — who is already qualified for next month’s World Championships in Oregon — did not finish her semi-final, pulling up as soon as she left the blocks. It was not immediately clear why she had stopped.

In the men’s 100m final, 32-year-old Yohan Blake ran 9.85 seconds — his fastest time in 11 years — to beat the up-and-coming duo of Oblique Seville (9.88sec) and Ackeem Blake (9.93sec).

Yohan Black got off to a fast start and used his experience to get to the line first as the 21 year-old Seville and 20 year-old Ackeem Blake both booked their tickets to their first ever senior major championships.