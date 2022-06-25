Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson beat Elaine Thompson-Herah to the 200m in Rome

Athletics

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials

Published

KINGSTON, Jamaica) (AFP), Jun 25 – Shericka Jackson upset Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to power to victory in the women’s 100m at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston on Friday.

Jackson took advantage of the absence of in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to storm to victory in 10.77sec and claim her first national title.

The women’s 100m final got under way after technical problems delayed the start. However Jackson brushed off the disruption and powered her way to a convincing win.

Kemba Nelson was second in a time of 10.89sec while two-time Olympic 100m champion Thompson-Herah was third in 10.89sec, never recovering after a slow start.

Fraser-Pryce meanwhile was a no-show for the final despite clocking a scorching 10.70sec in Thursday’s heats.

Reigning world champion Fraser-Pryce — who is already qualified for next month’s World Championships in Oregon — did not finish her semi-final, pulling up as soon as she left the blocks. It was not immediately clear why she had stopped.

In the men’s 100m final, 32-year-old Yohan Blake ran 9.85 seconds — his fastest time in 11 years — to beat the up-and-coming duo of Oblique Seville (9.88sec) and Ackeem Blake (9.93sec).

Yohan Black got off to a fast start and used his experience to get to the line first as the 21 year-old Seville and 20 year-old Ackeem Blake both booked their tickets to their first ever senior major championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved