WRC Safari Rally: Drivers feel the Kedong loop one challenge as Leob retires

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – With barely under an hour into the Kedong stage, the harsh reality of the famous “Fesh Fesh” descended on the adventurous drivers.

The tough condition has claimed one casualty, unfortunately it is Sebastian Leob, who retires for the day after the first stage, dampening his hopes of shining in the Safari Rally where he was returning after 20 years.

“For sure its frustrating stopping now after three stages the feeling was good, the car was good, we did a good job preparing the car, to have some good notes to be ready, so it is abit frustrating to retire at a section like this, but the rally is really tough and rough, there is a lot of dust, fesh fesh and big stones, nothing more we can do,” Veteran Leob told Capital Sport.

“Unfortunately, for one of our drivers, there was a puncture that we did not know about, the wheel came out. We hoping we can solve it at the service park, unfortunately, for Leob it looks like a small engine fire at the stage might have caused much damage, he has to retire for the day,” M-Sport Team Principal, Richard Millener, said. Evans Elfyn flies beyond the dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Briton Elfyn Evans is currently leading the standing ahead of Safari Rally defending champion and overnight leader Sebastian Ogier who is second, with both saying it was a tough outing in Kedong but hope for an improvement in the afternoon loop.

“The start has been quite okay, I felt like I had a good rhythm in the first stage driving carefully, the stage conditions were deteriorating. trying to pick the best we can, guessing to know which line to take, so we tried our best,” Evans said.

On his part Ogier said, “Kedong like expected, it was tough, in the second stage there were so many rocks, we tried and avoided them so that we don’t break our car, we are looking forward to the afternoon loop.”

However, on the flip side not even the Fesh Fesh could dampen the mood of the fans as they jumped with glee, cheering on the drivers.

Whether in VIP tents, small gazebos, under one of the few trees, nothing could spoil the fans mood. They were on the right stage at the right time.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux safety route opener 00 from Toyota Kenya by CFAO started in earnest but got a puncture right outside the Toyota Kenya VIP tent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The road deteriorated faster than anticipated leaving rocks and boulders exposed or hiding on the loose soil. At some point, Box 31 had two vehicles stuck at the same time.

Car number 24 driven by Akif Virani stalled midsection as car number 31 of FIA rising star Hamza Anwar got stuck 200m behind him.

The drivers’ woes were not over as Car 28 got a puncture mid-section and had to stop and change their tyre while car number 36 stalled due to steering issues but managed to sort it out and got back on track.

With only the WRC 1 and WRC 2 getting through the stage, it will be quite an experience for the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) drivers.

As we speak there is red flag due to vehicles getting stuck in the Fesh Fesh.