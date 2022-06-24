Olympians Injera, Onyala included as Odera unveils Simbas World Cup Qualifiers squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – Former Kenya Sevens stars Collins Injera and Vincent Onyala have been named in a 28-man squad that will do duty for Kenya in the upcoming rugby 15s World Cup Qualifiers in France.

Head Coach Paul Odera said, “We are confident that we have struck the right balance between experience and youth, we’ve also struck the right balance between skills, we’ve struck the right balance between personalities and how the team gels together.”

The team has 10 players under the age of 23 as well as 8 players over 30.

Odera said, “The reason I point that out is that it is important to get a balance between youth and experience. The average age of the team is 26,” Odera added.

“We have 5 players who represented Kenya at the Junior World Trophy in Brazil in 2019, we have 10 players who have come through the under-20s from 2015 and it is also a matter of honor that we have two Olympians in the team; Collins Injera and Jacob Ojee.”

The Simbas will face Uganda in their quarterfinal fixture on July 2nd and Odera is not writing off the Ugandans.

“Uganda is a very dangerous team, particularly against Kenya. They would rather lose to anyone but when it comes to Kenya, they raise their game.”

“The approach is that we are playing a knockout match against an opponent who is equally good. The mantra in camp is this is the final and that is how we are approaching the game next week.”

-SQUAD-

Forwards

Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Edward Mwaura (Menengai Oilers), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Teddy Akala (Kabras Sugar), Brian Waraba (Kenya Harlequin), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Davis Chenge (KCB), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Thomas Okeyo (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Malcolm Onsando (CS Dinamo Bucuresti, Romania), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Bethwel Anami (Strathmore Leos), Daniel Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Martin Owilah (KCB)

Backs

Samuel Asati (KCB), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar), Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos), John Okoth (Menengai Oilers), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Bryceson Adaka (Kabras Sugar), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar), Dominic Coulson (University of Exeter, England), Darwin Mukidza (KCB)