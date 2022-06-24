Obiri shows superb finishing kick to win 10,000m but unsure of doubling at Worlds and Commonwealth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Double 5,000m world champion showed her class and experience, kicking at the home stretch to win the 10,000m race at the National trials for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Friday.

Obiri who is going double the distance she won at the last World Championship in Doha in 2019 clocked 31mins, 49.88secs ahead of Sheila Chepkirui who timed 31mins, 50.13secs. Margaret Chelimo was third in 31mins, 50.13secs.

Obiri has earned a ticket to compete at both the World and Commonwealth Games but is unsure of whether she will double.

“I will sit down with my coach and we decide whether I will do both events or just concentrate on one and give others a chance. We have to weeks to make that decision,” Obiri told Capital Sport after she won the race. Hellen Obiri was knackered after finishing the 10,000m race. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

According to decisions from Athletics Kenya, the top two across the line earn a ticket to both Competitions while a third athlete will be added to the Worlds team by a group of selectors.

Fourth spot finisher Irene Cheptai will have an opportunity for either the Worlds or the Commonwealth Games in case Obiri decides to drop one of the events.

The 33-year old has been focusing on her transition to road running and says she will only compete in the 10,000m.

“Most importantly, I wanted to come here and test myself because I have not done track in a while and I had only been concentrating on road races. It was tough and the girls are really strong and gave me a good challenge. Wining gives me a lot of hope for the next competition,” she added. Hellen Obiri competing in the 10,000m race at the Athletics Kenya Trials. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Throughout the race especially when the leading pack whittled, Obiri sat on the wings of Cheptai who was leading the race for most of it.

At the bell, the Olympic silver medalist stepped on the pedal and injected some pace with Chelimo, Cheptai and Chepkurui sticking to her tails.

But none could match with her devastating finishing kick as she strode to win the race comfortably.

“Whichever decision we will make, my aim is to always go and give my best and definitely I will fight for a medal,” she said.