NOTE BOOK WRC Safari Rally: What to know about Kedong Stage

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 24 – Good morning from a dry chilly though energized Kedong Ranch. A day after we celebrated Michelle Moutons birthday, the WRC Safari Rally action is in its second day.

As we speak we are on the slopes of Mt Longonot on what seems like the Leewaed side. The sun is rising in the distance and the stage is already a beehive of activities; quite a beautiful sight.

Behind the scenes the organizers are busy ensuring the “stage furniture” is in place, The Medical, Radio and “Tango units” AKA the TIV are raising dust as they make a quick dash to beat the “stage ready time” of 7:11am.

After the afore mentioned time, there shouldn’t be any movement in the stage. Radio checks are being done to ensure smooth and easy communication and utilization of all resources in hand. The dust was too much for super Nation Photographer Sila Kiplagat. Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Photographers are clearing bushes as they haggle like “Baghdad merchants” on the most suitable place to get that ideal photo that will make it to the front page of tomorrows dailies and websites around the world.

This being SS4 and SS7, the cars starting in Loldia, then Geothermal then do a lap through Kedong.

Better known and the “dream breaker, Kedong is full of deep ‘ruts’ burried in fesh fesh. (Loose Soil) Only God knows what is under ruth fesh fesh and we will only know once the drivers come through.

Being the only stage with space and designated spectator points, this is the stage to be in. As early as 3am, cars were cross crossing the stage looking for the ideal place to catch the WRC Safari Rally action.

The stage is currently closed, but if you would like to make your way into the stage, use the Longonot gate entrance and it will lead you to one of the most spectacular and scenic parts of the rally stage.

In the back we have a beautiful view of My Longonot and three loops that offer a good view of the rally cars.

Meanwhile, word has it that Ott Tanak has lost close to 15 seconds due to a snapped gearbox lever.

Rally legend Sebastian Loeb appears to have an issue with a car…. Though it’s not clear what issue the car has at this point.

The world Re known 32.25 km Kedong stage kicks off at 10:11am with the second loop at 3:20pm so you have plenty of time to get here.

More to come, keep checking out the Capital FM Sports updates for more!