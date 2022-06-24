Mary Moraa reveals how Obiri, Faith Kipyegon inspired her to sub-two personal best at National Trials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Mary Moraa ran a scintillating sub-two time to clinch victory at the National World Championship and Commonwealth Games trials in punishing altitude at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, earning a win in the 800m race in a new Personal Best time of 1min, 57.45secs.

Moraa, speaking to Capital Sports has revealed that the reason behind her imperious run was meeting her role model Hellen Obiri before the race and also running alongside another athlete she adores, Faith Kipyegon.

“I didn’t know that I would meet her today but when I came in I met Hellen. We talked and she told me to go in with courage, to believe in myself and go all out to try and qualify. She told me that I was able to do it and that really boosted my confidence,” said the youngster. Faith Kipyegon moves to embrace Mary Moraa after she won the 800m race at the National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She added; “When I came into the callroom I met Faith and I was excited too and she also encouraged me a lot and running with her in the same race was another morale booster for me.”

Moraa’s Personal Best time was 1min, 58.93secs set last month at the Rabat leg of the World Athletics Diamond League.

The 22-year old and Kipyegon both clocked sub-two times, with the double Olympic champion timing 1min, 58.18secs while Jarinter Mawia was third in 2mins, 00.36secs.

Moraa has qualified to run at the World Championships and looks set to be Kenya’s sole representative with no one else having hit the qualifying standard.

Kipyegon is yet to decide whether she will double, though she admits its an idea she is toying with. Faith Kipyegon congratulates Mary Moraa after she won the 800m race at the National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“At the moment my only focus is on the 1500m but we will talk with my management and see whether I can double,” she said.

As a defending champion in the 1500m, Kipyegon has a wildcard to the Worlds and did not need to run in the trials. She can however decide to do 800m at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile in the men’s 400m, Emmanuel Korir just but managed to squeeze into the World Championship qualification mark after timing 44.87secs, three microseconds off the qualifying mark.

Boniface Mweresa was second in 45.79secs, but couldn’t qualify for the Worlds, only landing a place in the commonwealth Games team.