Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/WRC

Motors

Kenya’s Maxine Wahome holds steady in WRC3

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 24 – Local hopeful Maxine Wahome led a depleted WRC3 field back into Naivasha after a gruelling Friday at Safari Rally Kenya.

Making her WRC3 debut on home soil, Wahome topped the all-Ford Fiesta Rally3 field by 35.6sec ahead of FIA Junior WRC regular and fellow Kenyan Mcrae Kimathi.

After holding fifth following Thursday’s super special stage in Nairobi, 26-year-old Wahome steadily rose up the ranks on Friday morning and had seized the lead by midday service as her rivals hit trouble.

Jeremy Wahome – brother to Maxine – was the first driver to encounter problems after bowing out with an engine control unit issue on the Loldia opener.

Kimathi incurred a series of time penalties

Next to perish was early leader Diego Dominguez. The Paraguayan opened up a 1min 36sec advantage on the first three dusty speed tests but came unstuck in Kedong 1 when he suffered a heavy front-end impact and retired.

The same stage caught out Hamza Anwar, who dropped from second to last after getting stuck in the unforgiving fesh-fesh sand.

Wahome was left scrapping with Kimathi, who was made to pay for his tardiness. He arrived late for morning service and then early for the second time control, incurring 3min 30sec in penalties.

Things did not improve for the 27-year-old in the afternoon as he collected another 10sec penalty for a late check in at the final time control.

Dominguez is expected to restart on Saturday in third spot, 35min 14sec behind Wahome and 2min 7sec clear of fourth-placed Anwar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-BY WRC-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved