Nicholas Kimeli celebrates after winning the men's 5,000m. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Imperious Kimeli, hard fighting Winny Chebet punch winning World Championships tickets

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – On form Nicholas Kimeli and Winny Chebet led from the front in securing double tickets for both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games as Athletics Kenya started its two-day trials at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Friday afternoon.

Kimeli led compatriot Jacob Krop as he won the men’s 5,000m while Chebet led Edinah Jebitok in winning the women’s 1500m with all four earning automatic tickets to the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

“Today I did not use a lot of strength. It was just about tactics. We worked as a team with Krop because he is a friend of mine and we also train together and we just wanted to ensure we get qualification,” Kimeli, who had the world leading time in the men’s 5,000m this season said.

Kimeli put up a sprint at the home stretch to cross the line in a time of 13mins, 28.65secs with Krop coming home second in a time of 13mins, 29.20secs. Cornelius Kemboi was third in 13mins, 29.90secs.

Nicholas Kimeli celebrates after winning the men’s 5,000m . PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

While Kimeli and Krop have both qualified for the two evens, Athletics Kenya selectors will pick the third athlete for the World Championships.

Kimeli led the race from start as he constantly controlled the pace, signalling to Krop time and again as they sought to run within their strengths but ensure the top two slots.

At the bell, it was Kimeli, Krop and Daniel Simiu at the front, with the former starting to gallop upfront as he sought some pace and space. At the home stretch, he cleared away leaving the chasing pack to scramble for the rest of the positions.

Winny Chebet crosses the finish line to win the women’s 1500m. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, fresh from winning the African Championship in Mauritius, Chebet clinched victory in the women’s 1500m in a time of 4mins, 11.21secs ahead of Jebitok who timed 4:11.87.

“I am really happy to have won today because it is something I didn’t not expect. I had not trained for three days because I had developed a fever but I am glad to have picked the victory and qualification time,” she said.

Chebet kept in the leading pack alongside the lanky Jebitok, but used her experience to gallop away in the final 200m of the race to clinch victory.

In this article:
