I wanted the young kids to win, reveals World Champion Conseslus Kipruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – As the leading pack approached the home stretch at the National World Championships and Commonwealth Games trials on Friday, World Champion Conseslus Kipruto glided away from the chase and waved on Amos Serem and his training partner Abraham Kibiwott to the finish line, with a huge smile on his face.

Serem went on to win the race in 8mins 17.03secs, Kibiwott second in 8mins 17.79secs while Conseslus came home third in 8mins 18.21secs.

Being the defending champion, Conseslus already has a wild card for the Worlds while the top two earned qualification. With his in mind, the reigning holder played a ‘through pass’ to Kibiwott to finish second as he was behind Serem as they skipped over the last hurdle.

“Today, I just let the young guys win. I wanted them to win. Kibiwott is my training partner and my friend and so I am happy that he has qualified and also Serem who is a young guy and very talented. I just wanted to finish in the top three and show everyone that I am back,” said Conseslus. Conseslus Kipruto goes over the barrier after Abraham Kibiwott during teh National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I feel okay and my body is in great shape. Today, I would have won if I wanted to because I feel very okay. But it was a day for the young guys,” added the steeplechase king, who is returning after battling injury for almost two years.

Conseslus had stuck to the leading pack for most of the race with the lead changing between Kibiwott, Serem and Amos Kirui.

Olympic bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen struggled from the halfway mark and dropped off the leading pack.

As they went to the bell, Kibiwott, Serem and Conseslus were running side by side with Serem starting to step up while Conseslus followed.

At the final water barrier, it was a two horse race between Serem, the World Under-20 champion and Conseslus. However, in the final 100m of the race, Conseslus stepped away and waved on the two youngsters to the finish line as he secured third spot.

Amos Serem celebrates after winning the steeplechase race at the National Trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Serem was excited as he got his first ticket to the senior Worlds.

“To be honest I didn’t expect to win today. I saw the field had very good and experienced athletes but I just wanted to come in here and try and see if I could make it. When we went to the bell, I wanted to see who would kick but no one was ready,”

“I kicked a bit and then I felt I had so much energy and the others would not catch up so I just took it up and went to the line,” he added.