Sebastian Ogier who took charge of Day One Lead at the WRC Safari Rally being flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Photo/PSCU

Motors

This win is for you my Kenyan fans! Says Ogier after topping Kasarani WRC Safari SSS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – “I came back for the people.” -Those were the emotional words of eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier shortly after grabbing the overnight lead on Day 1 of WRC Safari Rally Kenya.

The GR Yaris driver edged Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville to claim the opening Kasarani Super Special Stage (SSS) speed test before an enthusiastic crowd of petrolheads.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing speedster beat Neuville by 0.6seconds as Ott Tanak of Hyundai came in third, 1.1 behind the leader.

It was a bad day in the office for series leader and shakedown winner Kalle Rovanperä who could only manage a disappointing 11th fastest time.

The 21-year-old ran wide on the first left-hand bend and almost rolled his GR Yaris.

He was lucky to continue, but the excursion caused a right rear puncture which cost 11.6seconds.

Sebastian Ogier in action at the Kasarani Super Special Stage. Photo/WRC

Ogier’s result was a repeat of last year’s event where the Frenchman beat Kalle on the opening test at the same venue.

His sublime drive through the 4. 84km head-to-head gravel stage treated spectators to some exhilarating displays of hybrid-powered contraptions first used during the season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo.

“It’s very colourful here and the people in this country give us amazing support. The opener followed a colourful start ceremony in Nairobi which was quite exciting for a start.”

“But the challenge is going to be big. it’s going to be really rough in Naivasha, but we will try to survive it,” he added. 

Rovanperä was lucky not to roll his GR Yaris during this excursion. Photo/WRC

Kasarani SSS marked the start of the event that will revolve around the lakeside town of Naivasha over the next three days.

The top Kenyan driver after the first stage of the event is Karan Patel who returned his Ford Fiesta Rally2 to 16th overall. Five times ARC Safari Rally winner Carl “Flash” Tundo is the second placed Kenyan driver in 20th position.

DAY 1 LEADERBOARD

1 (FRA) S. OGIER -TOYOTA WRT                                    3:18.8

2 (BEL) T. NEUVILLE          HYUNDAI                             +0.6

3 (EST) O. TÄNAK               HYUNDAI                             +1.1

4 GBR E. EVANS                  TOYOTA                                +1.2

5 FRA S. LOEB                      M-SPORT FORD                   +1.8

16 (KEN) K. PATEL              FIESTA RALLY3                  +20.7

17 (IND) G. GILL                                                                  +24.1

18 (PRY) D. DOMINGUEZ  FIESTA RALLY3                   +24.4

19 (ZMB )L. GOMES             FORD  FIESTA RALLY2     +25.0

20 (KEN) C. TUNDO            LANCER EVO X                   +26.5

21 (KEN A. SINGH RAI       SKODA FORD FIESTA R3  +29.9

22 (KEN) H. ANWAR           FORD FIESTA R3                 +31.7

23 (KEN) J. WAHOME         FORD FIESTA R3                 +32.3

24 (KEN) M. KIMATHI        FORD FIESTA R3                 +32.8

25 KEN) A. VIRANI              SKODA R3                             +39.6

