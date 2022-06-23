Connect with us

FIA Rally Star program's McRae Kimathi is flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

IN PICTURES: Nairobi comes to a standstill as Preisdent Kenyatta flags off WRC Safari Rally

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Nairobi City came to a standstill on Thursday with several major city roads closed out as President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flagged off the WRC Safari Rally at the KICC Grounds.

Roads around KICC as well as those leading to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani were closed out for most parts of the morning as drivers were flagged off and then headed to the Super Special Stage.

Fans lined up in most streets catching a glimpse of the heavy World Rally Championship Hybrid machines which are racing in Africa for the first time ever.

Here are some photos from the ceremony at KICC.

President Uhuru Kenyatta waves off Kalle Rovanperra of Toyota Gazoo Racing at the KICC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Ah! That look from Mr President. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Belgian driver Thierry Neuville waves to the public as he prepares to be flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
One of the cars revs off after being flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Toyota’s Katsuta Takamoto hands a gift of a cap to President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Frenchman Sebastian Ogier waves as he is introduced infront of President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Sebastien Loeb’s navigator Isabelle Galmiche greets President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Veteran French driver Sebastian Loeb greets President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans Elfyn and his navigator Martin Scott pose with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Hyundai’s Oliver SOlberg greets President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg with his navigator Eliott Edmondson with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The beauty that is an M-Sport Ford raving past the crowd. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
President Uhuru Kenyatta admires one of the souped up Ford M-Sports. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Adrien Fourmaux of the Ford M-Sport Team and his navigator Coria Alexandre with President Uhuru Kenyatta
Kenya National Rally Championship leader Karan Patel with his navigator Tauseef Khan with President Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
FIA Rally Star program driver Maxine Wahome with her navigator Waigwa Murage pose with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
McRae Kimathi and his navigator Mwangi Kioni with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Sports CS Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Drivers pose with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
President Uhuru Kenyatta greets drivers. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
We wonder what President Kenyatta was explaining to Maxine Wahome. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Selfie please boss! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
President Kenyatta poses with drivers. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
President Kenyatta greets drivers. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

