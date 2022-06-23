IN PICTURES: Nairobi comes to a standstill as Preisdent Kenyatta flags off WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Nairobi City came to a standstill on Thursday with several major city roads closed out as President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flagged off the WRC Safari Rally at the KICC Grounds.

Roads around KICC as well as those leading to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani were closed out for most parts of the morning as drivers were flagged off and then headed to the Super Special Stage.

Fans lined up in most streets catching a glimpse of the heavy World Rally Championship Hybrid machines which are racing in Africa for the first time ever.

Here are some photos from the ceremony at KICC.

President Uhuru Kenyatta waves off Kalle Rovanperra of Toyota Gazoo Racing at the KICC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ah! That look from Mr President. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville waves to the public as he prepares to be flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

One of the cars revs off after being flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Toyota’s Katsuta Takamoto hands a gift of a cap to President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Frenchman Sebastian Ogier waves as he is introduced infront of President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sebastien Loeb’s navigator Isabelle Galmiche greets President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Veteran French driver Sebastian Loeb greets President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans Elfyn and his navigator Martin Scott pose with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Hyundai’s Oliver SOlberg greets President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg with his navigator Eliott Edmondson with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The beauty that is an M-Sport Ford raving past the crowd. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta admires one of the souped up Ford M-Sports. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Adrien Fourmaux of the Ford M-Sport Team and his navigator Coria Alexandre with President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya National Rally Championship leader Karan Patel with his navigator Tauseef Khan with President Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

FIA Rally Star program driver Maxine Wahome with her navigator Waigwa Murage pose with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

McRae Kimathi and his navigator Mwangi Kioni with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Sports CS Amina Mohamed. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Drivers pose with President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets drivers. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

We wonder what President Kenyatta was explaining to Maxine Wahome. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Selfie please boss! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

President Kenyatta poses with drivers. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu