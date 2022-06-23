Connect with us

Raising the dust at the Super Special Stage at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

IN PICTURES: Drivers raise the dust literally as Kasarani Super Special Stage pumps Safari Rally excitement

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23  – The 4.84km loop of the Kasarani Super Special Stage provided a glimpse of what is to be expected in the second edition of the WRC Safari Rally as drivers raised the dust and competed one v one much to the delight of thousands of fans who thronged the spectator stage.

Sebastien Ogier in his Toyota Yaris Set the best times of the day running the stage in an unbelievable 3:18.8, followed closely by Frenchman Thierry Neuville with a difference of only 0.6 of a second.

Here are some of the scintillating images from the SS1.

Thierry Neuville felt the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Katsuta Takamoto flies through with his Toyota Yarris. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The steward couldn’t help but wave to the chopper. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Evans Elfyn flies beyond the dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Raising the dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Serderidis Jourdan flies throigh his Ford Puma Rally 1 car. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Now you can see me, now you cannot. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Adrien Fourmaux drives through the SS1. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The dust was too much for super Nation Photographer Sila Kiplagat. Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Karan Patel with his Ford Fiesta R5. Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Polish driver Kajetanowicz Kajetan raves through teh dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Johnson Sean’s Citroen C3 Rally 2 Car tastes the dust. Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
The heli on camera duty. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Azar Anwar was given the responsibility to sweep through the stage before drivers came in as Car No. 1. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

