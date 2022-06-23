IN PICTURES: Drivers raise the dust literally as Kasarani Super Special Stage pumps Safari Rally excitement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The 4.84km loop of the Kasarani Super Special Stage provided a glimpse of what is to be expected in the second edition of the WRC Safari Rally as drivers raised the dust and competed one v one much to the delight of thousands of fans who thronged the spectator stage.
Sebastien Ogier in his Toyota Yaris Set the best times of the day running the stage in an unbelievable 3:18.8, followed closely by Frenchman Thierry Neuville with a difference of only 0.6 of a second.
Here are some of the scintillating images from the SS1.