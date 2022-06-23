IN PICTURES: Drivers raise the dust literally as Kasarani Super Special Stage pumps Safari Rally excitement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The 4.84km loop of the Kasarani Super Special Stage provided a glimpse of what is to be expected in the second edition of the WRC Safari Rally as drivers raised the dust and competed one v one much to the delight of thousands of fans who thronged the spectator stage.

Sebastien Ogier in his Toyota Yaris Set the best times of the day running the stage in an unbelievable 3:18.8, followed closely by Frenchman Thierry Neuville with a difference of only 0.6 of a second.

Here are some of the scintillating images from the SS1.

Thierry Neuville felt the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Katsuta Takamoto flies through with his Toyota Yarris. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The steward couldn’t help but wave to the chopper. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Evans Elfyn flies beyond the dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Raising the dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Serderidis Jourdan flies throigh his Ford Puma Rally 1 car. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Now you can see me, now you cannot. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Adrien Fourmaux drives through the SS1. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The dust was too much for super Nation Photographer Sila Kiplagat.

Karan Patel with his Ford Fiesta R5.

Polish driver Kajetanowicz Kajetan raves through teh dust. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Johnson Sean's Citroen C3 Rally 2 Car tastes the dust.

Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Airborne! McRae Kimathi’s Ford Fiesta Rally 3 rises up in the air. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The heli on camera duty. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu