Fans at the Kasarani Super Special Stage of the 2022 WRC Safari Rally Kenya. Photo/MILLER G

Fans thrilled by scintillating rally skills at Kasarani WRC Super Special

Suleiman Munyua

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – Not even the dust nor the water truck watering the meandering route could water down the mood of the WRC Safari Rally drivers and the hundreds of fans who came out to catch a glimpse of the beat rally drivers in the world.

The Kasarani Super Special Stage (SS1) took off in earnest at exactly 14:08 as Kenya’s youngster McRae Kimathi and the only female driver in the 2022 WRC Safari Rally Maxine Wahome opening the route.

The cool weather and electric ambiance saw them put out quite a performance before the “big boys” checked in to show them how it’s done.

Sebastien Ogier in his Toyota Yaris Set the best times of the day running the stage in an unbelievable 3:18.8, followed closely by Frenchman Thierry Neuville with a difference of only 0.6 of a second.

The competition was stiff, dust was raised, tempers flared and fans left asking for more.

Whether you are an avid rally fan, a petrol head or are here for the fanfare, this year’s WRC Safari Rally promises to be one for the books.

Today is just day one of a four-day rally, with Friday seeing the rally beginning proper with six stages at Kedong, Loldia and Geothermal totalling 124km, around Lake Naivasha.

1. Sebastien Ogier – Benjamin Veillas (FRA/Toyota) in 3min 18.8sec, 2. Thierry Neuville – Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) at 0.6sec, 3. Ott Tanak – Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 1.1, 4. Elfyn Evans – Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 1.2, 5. Sebastien Loeb – Isabelle Galmiche (FRA/M-Sport Ford) 1.8

Selected: 11. Kalle Rovanpera – Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 11.6

