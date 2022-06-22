Youngster McRae hopes to topple dad Phineas’ achievements and triumph at Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – His dad, Kenyan rallying royalty Phineas Kimathi, named him after Colin McRae, a World Rally Championship legend and now, the junior Kimathi believes he has what it takes to achieve more than his dad did in his glittering career.

McRae Kimathi has already done more races abroad than his dad Phineas, courtesy of the World Rally Star Program as he prepares for his second assault at the WRC Safari Rally this weekend.

“I am a Catholic and as Catholics, we name our children after saints. When he was born, Colin McRae was one of the best rally drivers and I decided to name him Mcrae Kimathi,” his dad Phineas, the current Kenya Motorsports Federation boss and WRC Safari Rally director stated.

His talent has seen him get into the WRC Star program where he has already competed in Sweden, Croatia, Portugal and Poland.

And now, his eyes are primed on doing well at the Safari Rally, having retired last year due to some problems with his car. McRae Kimathi, his navigator and team Kenya after finishing fourth in Junior WRC

“Last year was my first time driving the Ford Fiesta Three and now I have had one year of getting used to it and definitely that comes with more experience. We have also developed the car to suit this kind of conditions. The route is longer this year but we are hoping to go out there and have as much fun and enjoy our driving then we see where we end up on Sunday,” said McRae, who will be navigated by Mwangi Kioni, son of Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Waithaka Kioni.

He says competing in four races out of the country has been a huge boost to his confidence. He competed on snow in Sweden, on tarmac in Croatia and did gravel in Poland and Portugal where he finished fifth.

“The different races have come in with different experiences and lessons but definitely they have made me better in one way or another. I believe they were good preparations and I am now looking forward to racing at home, something that is close to my heart,” McRae said.

“My target is to win my Class and I am looking forward to it,” he added.

The 27-year old says being part of the FIA Rally Star program has been a huge blessing to his career and seven years on from his first rally, he believes he has had tremendous improvement. Mcrae Kimathi is also sponsored by Kenya Airways

“It has been a tremendous opportunity to do events in Europe with lots of training and the backing has been great to take my rallying to another level and hopefully I can apply the lessons here in Kenya,” McRae noted.

He now hopes he can use the experience he has gathered to outdo his legendary dad and do more than he did during his career, adding that the Senior Kimathi has been an inspiration to him.

“When growing up, I just found myself in a situation where I love cars and I am also passionate about the sport. Of course he (Phineas) had some influence and he also understands what it takes to excel in this sport so there is a lot I can take from him.”

“I think he is definitely happy and proud of how far I have come and hopefully I continue doing the same and achieve more than he did,” added.

He also hopes he can learn a thing or two from seasoned WRC drivers who will be competing at the Safari.

“We can learn quite a bit from the top drivers. They are the best and we can get some knowledge from them on how they work and approach the rally. It will be a good opportunity for dissemination of knowledge and how to improve our rally style,” he said.

The Rally will be flagged off on Thursday afternoon at the KICC by President Uhuru Kenyatta, before they head for a Super Special Stage at Kasarani.

Competition then heads to Naivasha for a gruellling three-day period.