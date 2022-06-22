Connect with us

Sadio Mane's last match for Liverpool was the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

English Premiership

Mane reveals he turned down other clubs to join Bayern

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 22Senegal forward Sadio Mane has revealed that he turned down offers from other clubs to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are expected to confirm his transfer.

The 30-year-old Liverpool winger is in Munich and expected to sign a three-year deal.

Mane has told Germany’s top-selling daily Bild that Bayern seem a good fit for him.

“My agent told me that there were also enquiries from other clubs, but for me, the feeling was right from the start when Bayern presented their plan with me,” Mane said.

Bayern are expected to pay Liverpool around 41 million euros ($43 million) for Mane, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

Mane says he was immediately drawn to Bayern when he heard the German giants were interested.

“For me, it was the right club at the right time,” he added.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for all the titles.”

Bayern have just won the Bundesliga for a tenth straight season and Mane says he wants to “do everything to make sure I win titles with my (Munich) team mates”.

