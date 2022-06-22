Connect with us

Lebron James and Naomi Osaka. PHOTO/Courtesy

Basketball

Hana Kuma: Sporting Royalty Naomi Osaka and LeBron James team up to start media company

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Jun 22 – Basketball great LeBron James and Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka have teamed up to form a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with SpringHill, a fast-growing entertainment, marketing and products company co-founded by LeBron.

Osaka said in a Zoom interview that her ambitions for Hana Kuma, which loosely translates to “flower bear” in Japanese, include scripted and unscripted television series, documentaries, anime and branded content, which is entertainment programming that has embedded or integrated advertising.

“I honestly can’t say if I’ll personally be in anything right now. What excites me is being able to inspire people and tell new stories, particularly ones that I would have wanted to see when I was a kid. I always wanted to kind of see someone like me,” said Osaka.

SpringHill, co-founded by Maverick Carter in 2020, will serve as a financing, operations and producing partner for Hana Kuma.

According to the New York Times, the first project with Hana Kuma credits will be a New York Times Op-Doc about Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to Congress.

Hana Kuma is also working on unspecified documentary content for Epix, a premium cable channel now owned by Amazon.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka was last year ranked as the world’s highest-paid female athlete, having earned $57 million (Sh6.7bn)in 2021, mostly from sponsorships.

Osaka has 12 sponsors, including Nike, Mastercard, Louis Vuitton and Panasonic. Her longtime agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, who is a co-founder of Hana Kuma, said some could be involved with Hana Kuma content..

LeBron meanwhile has already amassed massive wealth from his basketball career and is also a shareholder with English Premier League side Liverpool FC.

