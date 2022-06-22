Eliud Kipchoge teams up with Ineos to start Cycling Academy in Kaptagat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Double Olympic champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has teamed up with INEOS to start a cycling Academy at his training camp in Kaptagat.

The Ineos Grenadiers cycling team are working in partnership with Ineos as they invest in the development of a new cycling academy in Kenya, deepening Ineos’ commitment to sport in Africa.

“I’m proud that we are expanding our Kaptagat based training camp from a purely athletics focussed training camp towards a wider kind of sports academy. The INEOS Eliud Kipchoge Cycling Academy is a very natural fit with great potential,” Kipchoge said on his Twitter account.

INEOS Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “There is such exciting sporting talent, passion and ambition in Africa and at INEOS we want to continue to invest to help realise its maximum potential. I visited the Kaptagat facility in Kenya recently and came away convinced that this partnership can do something truly different and unique for cycling – as well as for aspiring young African athletes.”

At the same time, INEOS’ Director of Sport and INEOS Grenadiers Team Principal, Sir Dave Brailsford said the Academy is a significant and exciting development in world cycling. Eliud Kipchoge enjoying a ride after the launch of the Academy. PHOTO/Ineos

“We all know the talent is there – we’ve seen it this year with Biniam Girmay’s history-making successes at the Giro d’Italia and Gent-Wevelgem, and I saw it first-hand in the inspiring young athletes I met in Kaptagat. Their passion, dedication and love of sport is a perfect fit with the INEOS Grenadiers’ spirit of giving it all to race and be your best,” he said.

The INEOS Eliud Kipchoge Cycling Academy will be headed up by Valentijn Trouw and the wider Kaptagat team.

Trouw, who is also Kipchoge’s Manager has over 30 years’ experience in identifying and nurturing long distance running talent in Kenya, creating a pathway for some of the greatest distance runners ever to compete on the world stage.

“I am excited by the opportunity to build a relatively new sport in Kenya, in good harmony and collaboration with the Kenyan Cycling Federation, bringing together our collective knowledge and insights from running and cycling for the benefit of the sport,” said Trouw.