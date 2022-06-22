Connect with us

Todd Boehly is the new chairman of Chelsea

English Premiership

Boehly named new Chelsea chairman, Granovskaia departs

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 22Todd Boehly was Wednesday named as Chelsea’s new chairman to replace Bruce Buck and will act as interim sporting director after the club confirmed the departure of Marina Granovskaia.

Granovskaia is stepping down from her role as director as part of a shake-up at Stamford Bridge, leaving co-controlling owner Boehly to spearhead Chelsea’s negotiations in the transfer window.

All the top Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium figureheads have been added to Chelsea’s new board following the purchase of the club from Roman Abramovich.

“As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans, and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC’s dedicated history,” said Boehly.

“Working together, side by side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun.”

Clearlake chiefs and Chelsea co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano have also been added to the Blues’ new board.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, Swiss magnate Hansjoerg Wyss and British tycoon Jonathan Goldstein have all been officially named on the Chelsea board.

Chelsea will now start the search for a permanent sporting director, with Granovskaia leaving the club after almost 20 years at Stamford Bridge.

Granovskaia rose to prominence as one of the toughest negotiators in football in Abramovich’s Chelsea reign.

“Boehly will operate as interim sporting director until the club names a full-time replacement, continuing the club’s work towards its targets during the current transfer window,” said Chelsea’s statement.

Granovskaia will remain available during the current transfer window to help the club’s transition.

Chelsea face a hectic summer transfer market of transfer dealings.

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to rejoin Inter Milan on loan after a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge.

The club, who finished third in the Premier League last season, have been linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

