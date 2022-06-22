Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sadio Mane with Bayern bosses after signing his contract. PHOTO/Bayern Munich

Football

Bayern confirm signing of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane on three-year deal

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 22 – Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 41 million euros ($43 million) for Mane, 30, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

“My agent told me that there were also enquiries from other clubs, but for me, the feeling was right from the start when Bayern presented their plan with me,” Mane told Germany’s top-selling daily newspaper Bild.

“For me, it was the right club at the right time.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team are always fighting for all the titles.”

Bayern have just won the Bundesliga for a tenth straight season and Mane said he wants to “do everything to make sure I win titles with my team mates”.

Mane can play as a centre forward or winger.

His arrival means Bayern have a ready-made replacement for wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked to a move to Barcelona, and winger Serge Gnabry, who is stalling over signing a contract extension.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Sadio Mane is a global star, who underlines the appeal of Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

“Fans come to the stadiums to see unique players like this.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved