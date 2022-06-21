FEATURE: Four players who won Tusker FC their 13th FKF Premier League title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Tusker FC clinched their 13th Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title on Sunday, a final day 2-0 victory over Posta Rangers assuring them of the crown, and making them the joint second most successful football club in Kenya.

The trophy came in typical Tusker fashion, victory on the final day of the season. They have won the crown in this same way in 2011, 2012, 2016 and last season, with final day points.

But, this season was completely different as the Brewers were as far as 18 points behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz at some point in the season.

They had lost six matches in 12, one more than they lost the entire of last season when they won the crown. But with belief and huge performances from players, they retained the title.

While the entire team put in a massive shift to turn the season around, Capital Sports looks at five players who were absolutely phenomenal in their title run.

Patrick Matasi Patrick Matasi celebrates after Tusker FC won the FKF Premier League. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The shot stopper was re-signed at Tusker after leaving Ethiopian top tier side St George, but his arrival at Tusker encountered a myriad of speed bumps.

As he returned to Nairobi to start training with the brewers, Matasi had an accident where he was injured alongside his wife and son. But, the strong mentality monster bounced back and has been a key figure in the Tusker side.

His first match for the Brewers wasn’t as he had expected as he shipped in four goals in the CAF Champions League match against Zamalek.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He had to work harder and made his Premier League debut against Sofapaka and didn’t look back. He played 25 matches and recorded 17 clean sheets. Only Nzoia Sugar (2) scored more than one goal against him.

His prowess in between goal as well as his communication from the back were vital for the brewers.

Christopher Oruchum Tusker FC defender Christopher Oruchum wins the ball ahead of Joshua Nyatini of Posta Rangers during their FKF Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Having played much on the periphery last season and a few games into the new campaign Oruchum was handed his chance AND DIDN’T LOOK BACK.

The Master of Business Administration graduate nicknamed ‘professor’ by his teammates has been a crucial part of the Tusker backline. In 31 matches, the defender was part of 19 cleansheets, the highest for the Tusker FC backline.

The defender’s deep searching balls were also a crucial part of Tusker’s attack and one of them bore a goal, with several others, including against AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers leading to goals.

Humphrey Mieno Tusker FC midfielder Humphrey Mieno wins the ball during their match against Bidco United. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The ever-green Mieno stood out for the brewers when it mattered most. Last season, he was mostly used as an impact substitute and the same spilled over to the first few games of the new season.

However, once Eugene Asike left the team and Mieno took charge as skipper, the roles changed.

Mieno was the engine that ran Tusker’s midfield and his cover both defensively and offensively were a huge asset that led to Robert Matano’s side in going for the title.

His calm head and experience, especially when Tusker were playing the chasing game against Homeboyz were crucial especially with a huge number of young players in the side.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ibrahim Joshua Tusker FC striker Joshua Ibrahim celebrates a past goal. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Tanzanian bull arrived at Ruaraka at the beginning of the season, joining from second tier side KenGold and has proved to be a worthy bargain for the alemen.

Joshua scored 12 goals for the brewers this season with two assists to his name and the impact he had upfront was crucial for the brewers. His goals were crucial and came in handy and has been a huge part of the Tusker success.

There is rumor surrounding his future at the club with several clubs said to be interested in his services, but it will not come as a surprise as in the past, most Tusker forwards, including his immediate former predecessor Henry Meja have all made moves after successful seasons.