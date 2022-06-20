Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

World Cup fans could be jailed for seven years if they have a one-night stand in Qatar

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20 – World Cup fans have been warned they could face up to seven years in jail for having a one-night stand during the tournament in Qatar.

Sex outside of marriage is illegal in the Muslim-majority country, regardless of the context or who it is between.

UK law enforcement workers have expressed concerns over fans’ awareness of the nation’s laws and customs, urging Brits to “be prepared”.

A police insider told the Daily Star: “Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.

“There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison.

“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

Same-sex intercourse is also illegal in Qatar, and can lead to prison time.

A man and woman living together while they are not married can lead to arrest, alongside public displays of affection.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The source added: “The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited.

“With very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling this could be a very bad tournament ­indeed for fans.”

The warning comes after a senior official claimed fans may have rainbow flags, symbolising the gay-rights movement, confiscated by security during the tournament next year.

Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari – chairman of the National Counterterrorism Committee of Qatar – said: “If he (a fan) raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, it’s not because I really want to, really, take it, to really insult him, but to protect him.

“Because if it’s not me, somebody else around him might attack (him). I cannot guarantee the behaviour of the whole people. And I will tell him: ‘Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.’”

-BY MIRROR-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved