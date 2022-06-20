World Cup fans could be jailed for seven years if they have a one-night stand in Qatar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20 – World Cup fans have been warned they could face up to seven years in jail for having a one-night stand during the tournament in Qatar.

Sex outside of marriage is illegal in the Muslim-majority country, regardless of the context or who it is between.

UK law enforcement workers have expressed concerns over fans’ awareness of the nation’s laws and customs, urging Brits to “be prepared”.

A police insider told the Daily Star: “Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.

“There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison.

“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

Same-sex intercourse is also illegal in Qatar, and can lead to prison time.

A man and woman living together while they are not married can lead to arrest, alongside public displays of affection.

The source added: “The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited.

“With very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling this could be a very bad tournament ­indeed for fans.”

The warning comes after a senior official claimed fans may have rainbow flags, symbolising the gay-rights movement, confiscated by security during the tournament next year.

Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari – chairman of the National Counterterrorism Committee of Qatar – said: “If he (a fan) raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, it’s not because I really want to, really, take it, to really insult him, but to protect him.

“Because if it’s not me, somebody else around him might attack (him). I cannot guarantee the behaviour of the whole people. And I will tell him: ‘Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.’”

-BY MIRROR-