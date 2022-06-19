R Family Buda! Mwamba RFC clinch Driftwood Sevens title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Mwamba RFC came from 7-0 down beat Menengai Oilers 21-7 in an exciting final to clinch the Driftwood Sevens title at the Mombasa Sports Club on Sunday and score their first Cup victory of the 2022 National Sevens Circuit.

Daniel Taabu, duly named Most valuable Player of the tournament steered Kulabu to victory as they ran in three converted tries with Oilers only managing to go over the try line once.

Oilers who had stunned log leaders and defending champions KCB 19-0 in the semi-finals were off to a brilliant start with Mark Kwemoi going over the whitewash for the opening try.

The lanky Kwemoi created space through two Mwamba markers with a little dummy before going under the posts, sending the conversion home for a 7-0 lead.

However, Mwamba fought back and Mike Okello’s converted try took them level at the break.

In the second half, it was all Mwamba as Kulabu pinned Gibson Weru’s charges into their own half.

Some patient build up saw Taabu pick the ball on the right and speed off to cross over, the conversion going over for a 14-7 lead.

Chrispine Omondi then put the icing on the cake with the third try of the game which was also converted, Kulabu earning maximum points from the trip to Mombasa.

The 22 points collected saw them cement their hold on fourth spot.

Meanwhile, log leaders and Christie Sevens runners up KCB finished third after edging out Homeboyz RFC 21-14. They remain top of the pile with 58 points, five ahead of second placed Strathmore who they had laid revenge on to beat them in the quarter finals 17-5.

The Leos had beaten the bankers in the final of the Christie Sevens in Nairobi three weeks ago.

At the same time, Nakuru RFC clinched the Challenge Trophy after beating Daystar Falcons 14-0. Kenya Harlequin meanwhile beat Leos 7-5 to win the fifth place trophy while Catholic Monks beat Stallions 22-5 to win the Division Two title.