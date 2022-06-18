Braeburn edge out hosts Pembroke to lift Ndume 7s U13 title  

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – After a two-year hiatus, the Ndume 7s, which is the oldest under-age rugby tournament was hosted at the Pembroke House School in Gilgil on Saturday.

Braeburn, who last lifted the tournament in 2008, overpowered hosts Pembroke 14-5 to be crowned champions in the boy’s under-13 competition that was a pulsating match played infront of fans, who comprised of parents and relatives.

In the boy’s under-11, Kenton were the winners while in the girl’s touch rugby, Peponi were the champions.