Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sue Bird says she will retire from basketball at the end of the 2022 season

Basketball

WNBA legend Sue Bird announces she is playing her final season as she eyes retirement

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jun 17WNBA legend Sue Bird said Thursday she will retire from basketball at the end of the 2022 season, signing off after a career that included five Olympic gold medals and four domestic championships.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird posted on social media.

“I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first.”

Bird, 41, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history.

She was a member of the US teams that won Olympic gold in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and at last year’s pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

She also won WNBA championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020 with the Seattle Storm, where she has spent her entire professional career since being chosen with the top pick in the 2002 draft.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved