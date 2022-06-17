Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Olympic 100 metre champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs (L) competes at a track and field meeting in Savona, Italy in May 2022

Athletics

Olympic champion Jacobs fit to resume training after tough spell that started with hospitalization in Nairobi

Published

ROME, Italy, Jun 17Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs can resume training after recovering from a thigh injury a month before the world championships, the Italian athletics federation FIDAL said on Thursday.

In a statement, FIDAL said that Italian Jacobs underwent tests on Wednesday which assessed his recovery from the muscle injury diagnosed in May.

“The outcome of the tests… are positive, allowing the athlete to regularly resume training,” FIDAL added.

Jacobs, a shock winner of the 100 metres in the Tokyo Olympics last year, has only raced at the distance twice since his stunning win in Japan, both underwhelming runs at a meeting in Savona last month.

He picked up his injury at that low-key meeting on the Italian Riviera, and Jacobs suggested on Instagram that he might not be able to compete before the worlds in Eugene, Oregon, which take place between July 15-24.

“In exactly one month I’ll return to the track for the worlds,” he said.

The 27-year old said at last week’s Diamond League event in Rome that he was hoping to compete in “one or two” events before the worlds.

“But if that’s not possible, we’ll go to Eugene hoping to do the best we can,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jacobs had to sit out the Rome meeting, allowing Fred Kerley to cruise to victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

He also had to pull out of an event in Nairobi last month with intestinal problems, missing another chance to take on Kerley after pipping the American to gold in Tokyo.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved